CIE Tours Blog | April 30, 2021 3:00 PM ET
Top Reasons To Visit Iceland
Eager travelers have been waiting for some good news on the horizon, and we finally have some: Iceland has announced that the island nation is opening the doors to visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The time is now for this bucket-list destination – and CIE Tours is adding additional tour departures to meet the demand.
There are so many reasons to visit this fascinating land – here are just a few:
1. The ice – Nature transforms ice into art in Iceland. Take Glacier Lagoon, where little blue-and-white icebergs dot the waters. Or Diamond Beach, where small shards glitter in the sun and larger natural sculptures catch the light.
2. The fire – Underground volcanic activity contrasts with its icy Arctic waters, and the result is pure pleasure. Think warm soaks in hot lagoons, and the fun of watching exploding geysers shoot steamy water high into the air.
3. The landscape: Imagine lush green fields, stunning waterfalls, snow-topped mountains and the striking contrast of black volcanic soil.
4. The skyscape: Iceland’s skies are always worth watching. Daylight is nearly endless in summer, and in the winter, it’s exciting to hunt for the Northern Lights – that elusive phenomenon of color and light.
5. The culture: Iceland is a friendly land of fairies and folklore. Colorful Reykjavik will charm you, Thingvellir will intrigue you with its mix of beauty and history, and places like the Skogar Folk Museum reveal the lives of the earliest settlers.
There’s no better way to experience the joys of Iceland with CIE Tours, and its range of options to match every traveler. Take a scheduled Taste of Iceland or Northern Lights Quest of Iceland guided vacations – or for a more personalized experience, CIE Tours offers custom private driver and private group tours. No matter which they pick, CIE Tours’ expertly crafted vacations ensure clients maximize their enjoyment.
CIE Tours is committed to the highest safety protocols to provide clients with the safe and memorable trip of their dreams.
CIE Tours offers a travel agent toolkit to help you sell this amazing destination: Contact your business development manager for access details.
More CIE Tours, Iceland
More by CIE Tours Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS