Tour de Food: Must Try Favorites at Every Restaurant in Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
PHOTO: Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. (Photo via Playa Resorts)

When people think about going to an all-inclusive resort, they often associate these trips with mediocre buffets and watered-down cocktails. Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana will impress even the biggest sceptic with the culinary ingenuity. Join us on a culinary adventure and learn about some of the best dishes the resorts have to offer!

Brandos

Get a taste of the islands with a mouth-watering blend of French Cuisine prepared with a Polynesian flair at this ornate restaurant surrounded by black bottom pools.

Recommended dish: Duck Magret, Green Beans, Sautéed Tropical Fruits & Lyonnaise Potato

Journeys

Take a journey on The Maharajas' Express as you dine your way through India’s flavors at this luxurious restaurant, featuring its own train seating.

Recommended dish: Chicken Tikka Masala - Marinated Chicken & Tomato Concasse Simmered in Tandoori Style

Shutters

Serving Peruvian-Caribbean cuisine, this oceanfront restaurant is a recreation of colonial style, inspired by the houses of the old sugar mills in the Caribbean.

Recommended dish: Yellow Pepper Risotto - Creamy Arboreo with Beef Tenderloin or Crunchy Fish.

Noodle & Thread

Reminiscent of an old-school tailor’s shop with sewing machines and vintage clothing, this chic Italian trattoria serves comforting classics with a twist.

Recommended dish: Parmesan Chicken with Neapolitan Sauce & Mozzarella.

Chinola

Eating clean on vacation has never been easier. Don’t expect any junk food at this beachside hangout – just the good stuff, all prepared with fresh, simple ingredients.

Recommended dish: Spicy Tuna - Cucumber & Avocado topped with Homemade Spicy Tuna.

Tempest Table

Centered around a Mongolian Grill and teppan tables, a tasteful fusion of Asian cuisine and design comes together in this innovative restaurant that combines the traditional and modern.

Recommended dish: Grilled Beef Fillet with Rosemary Butter accompanied by Candied Mini Vegetables

To learn more about the newest resorts in Cap Cana, visit resortsbyhyatt.com/zilara-cap-cana or resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-cap-cana.

