Travel Advisors Share the Benefits of Working With ALGV
Travel advisors have had to overcome several obstacles this year, and ALG Vacations continues to support them during its Year of the Travel Advisor program.
From new programs and training sessions to incentives and promotions, ALGV is constantly putting travel advisors first, aiming to always keep them happy. In a new video interview series, the company shares direct feedback from travel agents on what matters most to them.
Stacy Hauge of Nelson Travel Service Inc. reveals how helpful it is to be able to share resort details, such as accommodations, amenities and restaurants, as well as photos, directly with clients knowing the information is always up to date.
Raman Mullick of Travel Lifestyles LLC explains that ALG Vacations has everything he needs to take care of his clients before, during and after the trip.
“For a client, I am the one-stop-shop. For a travel agent, ALG is the one-stop-shop,” Mullick said.
Throughout this series of video interviews, several travel advisors share the benefits of working with ALG Vacations and why they choose to work with this vacation company. Many of the advisors have been in the industry for a long time and have years of experience booking trips.
Even after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on travelers’ vacation plans, some people are still choosing not to work with a travel advisor. ALG Vacations knows the importance of working with an agent when booking a trip, and the company made a video for agents to share with future clients.
