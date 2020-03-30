Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon March 30 2020

Why Every Adventure Traveler Needs to Vacation to Chile

Mackenzie Cullen March 30, 2020

Valle Nevado, Chile, skiing, snowboarding
PHOTO: Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in Valle Nevado, Chile. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Thiago Maia)

Although the only travel most people are doing right now is virtual, it's still fun to fuel those travel daydreams and plan future trips for when travel is alive and well again. And what better time than now to plan a future trip to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

With more than 2,600 miles from north to south, Chile is a destination like no other. There are few other countries where you can plan a tropical scuba-diving excursion and an invigorating walk through ice fields within the same trip. It is this diversity in geography that makes Chile the prime destination for adventure seekers.

With such a varied landscape, Chile provides tourists endless options of places to explore and activities to do. Thus, the perfect Chilean adventure will differ from individual to individual based on personal preference.

There are many adventurous activities an adrenaline junkie can pursue while vacationing in this destination.

With more than 4,000 kilometers of coastal landscape, there are plenty of water sports to try out in Chile. Salt-water activities include kitesurfing, surfing and scuba diving. Fresh-water activities include kayaking, sportfishing and rafting.

South American countries are typically associated with tropical climates and environments, and while Chile does provide those features, it also sports stunning glaciers, magnificent ice fields and snowy mountains.

Adventurers who prefer colder temperatures can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, hiking through ice fields and kayaking through glacial fjords.

Not all of Chile’s mountains are covered in snow, however. The country’s rockier terrain is perfect for rock climbing, biking, hiking and trekking. Tourists can explore anywhere from the mountain wilderness, desert landscapes or mighty volcanoes. Sandboarding is also another activity for people who appreciate the beauty of the desert.

Those who are not up for walking along mountain or desert paths can instead explore on horseback.

Tourists don’t just have to enjoy Chile from the ground. There are plenty of ways visitors can view the beautiful country from the air, including parasailing, skydiving and cable riding.

When planning a Chilean adventure, it is important to do your research. The best time of year to visit Chile and the best locations to visit vary based on the activities you wish to do.

For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit https://chile.travel/en/what-to-do/adventure-and-sports.

