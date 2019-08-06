La Coleccion Resorts Blog | August 06, 2019 9:00 AM ET
Unrivalled Hospitality in Los Cabos
Los Cabos is a unique area of Mexico, as it offers both desert and ocean. Visitors are blown away by the beautiful surroundings and friendliness of the local people.
There are several all-inclusive resorts to choose from, both larger properties and smaller, boutique hotels. A stay at Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa by La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana provides guests with unrivalled hospitality and one of a kind experiences.
This property, located in Cabo del Sol, is both all-inclusive and beachfront and is known for exceptional snorkeling. In addition, one of the world’s top golf courses is located here for visitors to enjoy throughout their stay.
Guests staying at this property have access to several restaurants and bars including Sushi Sky Bar, Tapas Bar, Bikini Swim Up Bar and many others. In addition to the food and drinks at the resort, visitors can enjoy a trip into town to satisfy their palettes at one of the many local restaurants—many offering stunning sunset views during dinner.
If ultimate relaxation is needed, the Somma Wine Spa allows guests to indulge in therapeutic treatments in order to clear the mind and relax the body during vacation. Some of the treatment rooms even overlook the ocean.
Contact your travel agent or click here to learn more about this resort in Los Cabos.
More La Coleccion Resorts, Los Cabos
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS