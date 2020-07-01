American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | July 01, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Victory Cruise Lines is Calling All Adventurers
We’re calling all adventurers. All discoverers. All curious thinkers. Lovers of culture, destination and friendship alike. If you’ve been looking to go beyond the surface of destinations and peripheral experiences, you’ve been looking for Victory Cruise Lines.
Think of all the places you could go...
The Great Lakes
These cruises embark on thrilling expeditions along North America’s historic five Great Lakes and the storied St. Lawrence River to the breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic coast. You can choose from four remarkable itineraries that include time to explore British Strongholds, rare stops in quaint French-Canadian villages and remote islands with spectacular wildlife viewing and fascinating local cultures.
Alaska and the Pacific Coast
This is Alaska as you never imagined. Our Alaskan cruises connect you to the people and cultures in remote indigenous villages. As we cruise along the Pacific coast, you can explore coastal secrets, stunning waterfalls, ancient glaciers and hidden villages in the company of our exclusive world-class expedition partners.
Canada and New England
Enjoy a front-row seat to Canada and New England’s impressive coastlines. North America’s stunning coasts trace historic sites from the Tea Party-era buildings of Boston to the hilltop citadel in Halifax. Postcard-pretty sites in the United States and Canada’s Atlantic Ocean ports await.
Southeast U.S.A.
From the historic South to pristine beaches, a voyage from the Southeast coast to The Bahamas delivers just the right balance of excitement and relaxation. Charleston and Savannah offer a glimpse into coastal Southern living and architecture, while the islands of The Bahamas feature a tropical oasis just 50 miles from the U.S. coastline.
And if you’re planning ahead, you deserve an early booking discount! With Offer Code 2021 EBD1, you can save up to $1,400 per stateroom on your 2021 vacation with Victory Cruise Lines.
