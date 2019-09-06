Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Fri September 06 2019

Visiting the Little Streets of Melbourne

Tourists snapping photos of street art on Melbourne's Hosier Lane
PHOTO: Tourists snapping photos of street art on Melbourne's Hosier Lane. (photo via jax10289/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

One of the popular tourist attractions in Melbourne is the city’s laneways. These little streets, as they are often referred to as, link together to create a lively city, and there are more than 40 of them around.

The laneways are filled with street art, Victorian-era architecture, shopping centers, local food spots and more.

Both tourists and locals find it entertaining to browse through this area, and guests traveling on one of Seabourn’s Australia & New Zealand Cruises have the opportunity to explore here.

These little streets began in the Victorian era as lanes for horses and carts to use. Over the years, they became more popular and are now an intimate spot for people to explore an area less crowded than the busier streets of Melbourne.

Travelers can spend hours checking out the graffiti, as it covers a lot of the city. The street art is internationally recognized, and touring it all is a great way to spend an afternoon.

One of the most popular spots to check out Melbourne's street art is Hosier Lane. If you’re headed to this spot during your stay, you’ll want to plan to arrive early in the day to beat the crowds. It’s also a great area to grab Spanish tapas or a coffee.

Visit Seabourn’s blog, Current, to learn more about what a trip to Melbourne has to offer.

