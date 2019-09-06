Seabourn Blog | September 06, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Visiting the Little Streets of Melbourne
One of the popular tourist attractions in Melbourne is the city’s laneways. These little streets, as they are often referred to as, link together to create a lively city, and there are more than 40 of them around.
The laneways are filled with street art, Victorian-era architecture, shopping centers, local food spots and more.
These little streets began in the Victorian era as lanes for horses and carts to use. Over the years, they became more popular and are now an intimate spot for people to explore an area less crowded than the busier streets of Melbourne.
Travelers can spend hours checking out the graffiti, as it covers a lot of the city. The street art is internationally recognized, and touring it all is a great way to spend an afternoon.
One of the most popular spots to check out Melbourne's street art is Hosier Lane. If you’re headed to this spot during your stay, you’ll want to plan to arrive early in the day to beat the crowds. It’s also a great area to grab Spanish tapas or a coffee.
