ShoreTrips Blog | June 29, 2019 8:00 AM ET
What to do During a Visit to Sydney, Australia
If you’re heading to Sydney, Australia and don’t quite know exactly how to fill your time, consider booking a few tours and excursions. Let ShoreTrips enlighten you with a list of essential adventures available during a vacation to Sydney.
A city tour is always an excellent way to begin a trip, and ShoreTrips recommends taking a Sydney City Tour. You’ll visit the must-see highlights including the Royal Botanical Gardens and have a guide the entire way explaining the history of the area.
If you prefer being slightly more active, choose to take the Sydney City Tour by Bike instead. This includes 10.5 miles of fun with stops at the Sydney Opera House, the Harbour Bridge, an old local pub, the Rocks neighborhood and much more.
ShoreTrips also offers private customized tours for travelers who have specific interests and stops in mind and don't prefer to be part of a larger group.
Once tourists are done exploring the city, they can enjoy an Australian Wildlife Adventures tour. This excursion takes guests to the Southern Highlands to view kangaroos, koalas, platypus, emus and wombats. A knowledgeable guide and all the equipment needed is included.
