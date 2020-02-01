Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sat February 01 2020

Where to Get the Most Instagramable Photos in Chile

Renaca Beach in Vina del Mar, Chile
PHOTO: Renaca Beach in Vina del Mar, Chile. (photo via galbiati/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Some travelers have professional cameras with all sorts of equipment to go along with it, and others have smartphones with only a filter available to enhance their photos.

Either way, most people enjoy sharing their travel photos on social media, specifically on Instagram.

Turismo Chile is aware this is the day of social media fanatics, which is why it put together a list of the most Instagrammable places in Chile.

First on the list is the clock of flowers in Viña de Mar. This area hosted the VII World Professional Soccer Championship in 1962, which was when the construction of the clock began. It’s now one of the most popular sights to see and definitely worthy of a photo.

Muelle de Las Almas, or Dock of the Souls, is another must when searching for a jaw-dropping photo. Walking out on the extension of the cliff allows visitors to be surrounded by fields and the ocean.

The Saltos del Laja waterfalls are also picturesque. It is said this was once a place of worship and meditation, and the waterfalls still attract many tourists today.

Click here to see where else you can take an Instagram-worthy photo during a trip to Chile.

