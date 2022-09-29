Saudi Arabia Blog | September 29, 2022 12:40 PM ET
Where to Travel After the FIFA World Cup? Visit Saudi Arabia
Soccer fans will be descending on Doha, Qatar, this November for the FIFA World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.
After traveling so far for the competition, fans can extend their journey and add to their vacation in the Middle East.
A great option is to head to Saudi Arabia and be among the intrepid visitors discovering this emerging tourist hot spot as it comes on the radar of the most discerning travelers.
For those who choose to visit, myriad options await from exploring the capital of Riyadh, just a short flight from Doha, to visiting ancient archeological sites and exploring lush oases and seaside villages.
Visitors can travel from Riyadh to the port city of Jeddah, exploring some of the city's top attractions, including King Fahd's Fountain, the Red Sea Mall, Al Rahma Mosque and the Jeddah Corniche.
For a more off-the-beaten-path two-day itinerary, visitors can include a journey to the eastern part of the kingdom heading to Al Ahsa’s verdant lands, which is one of the world's largest natural oases and a UNESCO-listed site.
Travelers can visit the limestone hills of Al Qarah, enjoying stunning vistas and exploring the caves and passageways cut into the hillside.
Guests will also discover the Dougha Handmade Pottery Factory and can visit the Jawatha Mosque. Visitors can also explore the Ibrahim Palace, considered an architectural masterpiece, as well as Souq Al Qaisariya, one of the oldest markets in the kingdom.
Before heading home, travelers can spend the day in Riyadh, taking in all of the sites of the capital city, including Al Masmak Fortress, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, historic Diriyah and Souq Al Zal for some last-minute shopping.
For more information on what to do when visiting Saudi Arabia, visit the tourism website.
