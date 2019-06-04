Playa Resorts Blog | June 04, 2019 9:00 AM ET
Why Hyatt Ziva Cancun?
When I’m asked about Hyatt Ziva Cancun, the first thing that comes to mind is best in class for active families. From toddlers to teens, Hyatt Ziva Cancun really has it all. The resort is surrounded by water on three sides, uniquely situated on the tip of Cancun. In other words, guests benefit from the calm waters on one side of the property and waves on the other—perfect for a diverse crowd looking for different experiences within the same all-inclusive resort.
Floating in an over-the-water hammock? Check. Body surf? Check. Kayak? They have it. Snorkeling off the pier? They have that too. What about a floating “iceberg” that you can climb? Bet you can’t make it to the top like I did!
The resort has three tremendous pools and a plethora of in-pool activities to boot. From SUP yoga to aqua spinning to weekly Moet & Chandon sponsored foam parties, the options are endless. The sweet shop, Pasteles, is heaven for sugar and chocolate lovers of all ages.
A 40-year-old eating flower-shaped multi-colored cotton candy? Zero judgement. An endless taste testing of tequila at the resort’s tequila bar? Sounds good to me!
Sure, Cancun is naturally a stunning backdrop for destination weddings. You know what makes Hyatt Ziva Cancun different? The number of options for creating an experience that is all your own.
If you’re a craft beer lover, the microbrewery (which happens to be the first ever found in an all-inclusive resort) always offers three flavors—thus its name Tres Cervezas. They will even white label signature bottles and brews for your event. If your priority is photos, take advantage of the new wedding gazebo offering breathtaking views of the iconic Cancun red and white lighthouse just steps away.
Looking for options to support multi-generational travel? Turquoize is the best option on the block. The signature Turquoize experience at Hyatt Ziva Cancun provides guests with an adults-only experience within an all-ages resort, the perfect chance to travel with grandkids while also escaping for some peace and quiet throughout the day. Did I mention they have floating swim-up suites in the Turquoize tower? That’s a bucket list item!
The kid’s entertainment is unreal. From a KidZ Club which offers a variety of different experiences like chef-led culinary classes to kid-centric aromatherapy classes for children 4-12, and arts and crafts classes that relate to the overall theme of the evening.
During my last trip, I traveled with my family and friends, including my three- and four-year-old nephews. They made magic wands as an activity during one of the afternoons and later that evening during a poolside magic show, they were both called up on stage by the magician to participate in a magic trick and pulled it off, well, magically!
If you’re looking for a place that truly caters to its guests and continues to reinvent itself by providing unique opportunities for guests to enjoy, look no further than Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
Written by Scott Radesi
