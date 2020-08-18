Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | August 18, 2020 12:30 PM ET
Work and Study in Riviera Nayarit
As companies and schools continue to extend the remote working and learning, families try to figure out new routines at home. From ensuring everyone has a workspace to figuring out a balance, it’s been nothing short of hectic for many people.
Riviera Nayarit, located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, is inviting travelers to bring their work and studies to paradise. If everything is being done remotely anyways, why not enjoy the daily routine from a resort?
Then, once work and school are done for the day, families can enjoy the destinations’ exciting outdoor adventures and various programs at the resorts, all while safely social distancing.
Here are a few resorts that are embracing the growing “work from paradise” trend:
— Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
— Conrad Punta de Mita
— St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
— Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit figured out what the new normal was early on and has ensured the destination was, and continues to be, a safe place for travelers to visit. As the situation evolves, Riviera Nayarit continues to keep up with the trends—and a “workation” is quickly becoming the current trend.
Visit the Riviera Nayarit blog to learn more.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS