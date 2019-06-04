Tammy Levent | June 04, 2019 1:24 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Girlfriend Getaways on the Rise
Dear Tammy: I'm noticing more women are looking into booking Girlfriend Getaways. I’m just wondering, is it because they have more fun when it’s just women, or is it because they don’t have a man in their lives?
Tammy: Great question to explore! By your trying to understand why your clients are choosing to take the trips they do, you're making yourself a better travel agent. For example, if you’re booking a Girlfriend Getaway for one of your clients and you find out the reason behind the getaway is to simply have a weekend of fun, then you're better able to provide them with the right type of travel services.
When it comes to the reason why more women are booking Girlfriend Getaway trips these days, it really is a combination of both reasons. There’s just something special about taking a trip with a bunch of girlfriends. Women work hard every single day, whether they're a stay at home mom or work outside of the home. They deserve a break from their regular everyday responsibilities, which often results in a relaxing weekend getaway with friends.
Also, women understand each other. All they need to do is share and/or vent about anything they want, and their girlfriends are going to completely understand. Since sharing and venting usually includes talking about the men in their lives, these types of conversations can’t be had when men are in the room.
Single women, married women and women who have a significant other in their lives, either book Girlfriend Getaway trips on a regular basis, or want to take one. While every woman wants and needs to take a break from their regular lives, there are still many women who have not been on a Girlfriend Getaway trip yet. Even so, they’ll have a bucket list made that includes where they’d like to go.
If you enjoy booking Girlfriend Getaway trips for your clients, you could build an entire marketing campaign on this topic! A few examples of what you can say in your campaign include: Girlfriend Getaways are good for your soul! Teach your daughter’s how to treasure their friendships! When your family misses you, they’ll appreciate you so much more! You deserve a break! Be sure to also add information that makes for easier traveling.
For the year 2019, some of the top Girlfriend Getaways locations include Kennebunkport, Maine, the Catskills, New York, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Nashville, Tennessee, Sedona, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.
