Tammy Levent | March 02, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Handling Your Clients' Coronavirus Fears
Dear Tammy: I’m not sure what to tell my clients about traveling during the current coronavirus crisis, and I really want to be there for them. What’s your advice?
Tammy: My advice is that consumers should NOT cancel any of their travel plans.
The coronavirus causes respiratory disease in those who contract it. The first case was found in China, and as of today, there are 57 different international locations in which the virus exists. The entities that are in charge of protecting public health are currently doing their best to contain the spread of the virus, as well as mitigate any impacts.
The World Health Organization states that if you’re not in an area where the coronavirus is spreading, haven’t recently traveled to one of the areas where there are known cases of the virus, or haven’t been in close contact with someone who is showing symptoms of the virus, then your chances of contracting the virus is low.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued the following travel guidance information. China, South Korea, Italy and Iran are at a level 3 warning, which means avoiding any non-essential travel to these locations. Japan is at a level 2 warning, which means travelers need to practice enhanced precautions if they need to travel to Japan, Hong Kong is currently at a level one, which means travelers need to practice usual precautions.
There are multiple reasons your clients don’t need to cancel their traveling plans during the scare.
1. When are you traveling? Summer? There’s a great possibility as it warms up that it will dissipate.
2. If you cancel that airline, hotel, etc., if the vendor has not gotten notification from the CDC that travel is not permitted there, you will have huge penalties to cancel.
3. You can always change the date for a later time. There may be small penalties if you have airfare, and your agent could try to get those waived.
4. Be smart. Just get a face mask. Wear it on the plane or when in close quarters. It’s not the end of the world or your vacation, just wash your hands, etc.
5. Wait to cancel as late as you can. Don’t do it now if you're planning on leaving in July, as things may be different in 30 days.
Why do I consider this to be one of the best times for travelers to book a vacation?
1. Better deals for travel, even for 2021!
2. Fewer crowds because people are in panic mode when they should not be.
3. You can make arrangements in advance and make small payments.
4. Always remember to get travel insurance that covers you for medical reasons and for any other cancellation reasons.
Comments
