Tammy Levent | September 20, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: How to Be There for Your Clients
Dear Tammy: I’m a new travel agent and I really want to be there for my clients. How can I do this, and how much help do clients want and expect from a travel agent?
Tammy: Great question. Lots of travel agents believe they're there for their clients, but are they really? There's a lot of bad things going on in the world these days, which can easily affect clients when they're traveling. Many even blame their travel agent! This means it's important for you, as a travel agent, to not only help your clients plan their travels but to also be there for them whenever they need anything related to their travels.
I really believe that being there for your clients 24/7 makes a difference. So one of the first things you can do is make sure that you or your agency is open 24 hours a day. Just imagine a client in need of help and they’re trying to contact their travel agency, but the agency is closed! How frustrating this is going to be for the client. And what if they’re in need of immediate, or even emergency services? Being available around the clock ensures you’re always there for them.
For travel agents who are just not able to be available 24/7 but have heard from their clients after hours and on weekends because they're stranded or needing help, I suggest you talk about this with your operator's. For example, if your tour operator is open around the clock, your clients may be able to contact them instead.
Since it’s not always easy finding a great company to represent you and your travel services, I thought I’d share one that I have a lot of trust in. I have actually gone through six other 24 hour providers and they are the best! THIS IS SPECIAL INFO! The Answering Service Care Company will give you a special rate if you use the promo code KEVIN-TASK. To learn more details or for contact info, email me at Tammy@TammyLevent.com. We pay around $129 a month and we don’t miss any calls.
Stand out and make those sales!
As all travel agents know, being a travel agent is a career choice that often requires you to be available around the clock if you want to be successful. Especially if you want to compete with online travel services. This makes it essential for you to provide your clients with the absolute best customer service possible. When you do, your clients are sure to return.
