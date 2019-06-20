Tammy Levent | June 20, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: How Confident Do You Feel About Selling Cruises?
Dear Tammy: As a new travel agent, I was thinking about specializing in selling cruise vacations. I’m now wondering if I should because things can go wrong on a cruise and I’m still learning the ropes.
Tammy: Great question. Whatever you decide to specialize in, understand that the most important thing is for you to feel confident in your chosen specialty. If you feel confident in your ability to sell your clients a great vacation, then choosing to focus on cruises is simply a choice you need to make. As a new travel agent, your confidence will grow every day as you learn more and more about the travel industry.
According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), nearly 70 percent of cruisers use a travel agent to book their cruise vacation. This is huge! When 7 out of 10 people use a travel agent to book a cruise, your chances of building a long list of clients is high.
CLIA also states that about 27.2 million passengers booked a cruise in 2018. Combine this with the fact that almost 30 new ocean, river and specialty ships started up last year and you’ll see why choosing to specialize in cruises is a great idea.
If you do choose to specialize in selling cruise vacations, your goal is to understand the ins and outs of all things related to cruising. For example, you’ll need to focus on the different types of room categories, flights to and from the cruise ship, any necessary transfers and any excursions. Even though there is a lot to learn, investing your time can really pay off.
Yes, there are things that can’t be controlled, like crashes, engine failures, last minute cancellations, getting sick, etc. While these can’t be controlled, letting your clients know that unexpected things can happen will let them see you as a trustworthy agent. Be sure to let your clients know in a way that doesn’t scare them off. This is a great time to let them know that you will always be there for them, just in case.
Things you can help control include making sure your clients read the fine print, as an informed client knows what to expect. Also, tell them the importance of choosing great travel companions, as this can mean the difference between a bad experience and a good experience. And base the cruise you offer on your client's interests. For example, Girlfriend Getaways are on the rise, so you can use this information to market to women.
And remember to take advantage of any Fam Trips, as clients love getting first-hand information from a travel agent.
Lastly, sure to give them some great traveling tips and let them know how important it is to purchase travel insurance.
