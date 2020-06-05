Tammy Levent | June 05, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: Selling Marijuana Tourism
Dear Tammy: For the first time, I had a client ask me for pot-friendly destination recommendations. I heard there are marijuana tours available, as well as resorts that are specifically focused on all things related to marijuana. Advice?
Tammy: Yes! Because marijuana is becoming legal in many locations around the world, more travelers are contacting agents to learn more about pot-friendly destinations. Now that travelers can book a marijuana-friendly vacation, many travelers are even choosing to book a marijuana-inclusive vacation. Of course, agents need to be ready to handle any of their clients' fears when choosing to travel during or after the coronavirus crisis is over.
So far, about 11 states have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and about 33 states have legalized the use of marijuana for medical reasons. Since I was recently asked by a client about taking a vacation to pot-friendly destinations all over the world, I’m up-to-date on the topic as I just did a lot of research on this growing trend.
Since there are now vacation rentals that are marijuana-focused, travelers can expect these rentals to be centered around everything marijuana. Marijuana-based vacation packages are also available, making it easier than ever for agents to find a vacation option that will meet their clients' expectations. Agents need to make sure any destination they offer their clients is both professional and safe.
Because marijuana is not legal everywhere yet, travelers must be sure to understand any rules or laws that pertain to traveling to a pot-friendly destination, as well as traveling with any amount of marijuana on their person. While travelers are encouraged to research any travel guides that are written specifically on this topic, agents can also offer their clients any necessary guidance and advice on booking this type of vacation.
A few recreational destinations that are popular right now in the U.S. include Colorado, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, California and Vermont. Some suggested U.S.-based rental options include the Blue Sky Ranch in Black Hawk, Colorado, the Sonshine House located just outside of Olympia, Washington, and Bear Creek Lodge in Hope, Alaska.
A few international recreational destinations that are popular right now include Canada, Lisbon, Portugal, Uruguay, Jamaica, Freetown Christiania, Copenhagen Tel Aviv, Israel and, of course, Amsterdam. Some suggested international rental options include Sir Sam's Inn & Spa in Canada, it’s first pot-friendly resort, The Algarve area in Portugal, and the Casa Stefano in Uruguay.
