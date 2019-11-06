Tammy Levent | November 06, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Selling Pre and Post Nights for Cruises
Dear Tammy: I’m a new travel agent and have decided to focus on selling cruises to my clients. I’m surprised to hear that some travelers say cruises are exhausting—isn’t one of the benefits of taking a cruise is that they’re a relaxing experience?
Tammy: Yes, one of the many great benefits that come with taking a cruise is the ability to relax. The reason why some travelers say that taking a cruise is exhausting is because they're so busy thinking about getting to their cruise that it’s easy for them to not think about how much rest and relaxation they're going to get once they board the ship. They figure once they get on a cruise and get settled, then they can have time to relax and enjoy themselves. But many travelers are just so exhausted getting to the ship that they’ll often lose a day catching up on their rest![AD_SWAP300X250A]
This is why I recommend selling your clients pre and post nights, especially when taking a cruise in Europe. European cruises are still a popular cruising option, as some of the world’s most exciting places can be found in Europe. When your clients understand the benefits that come with booking pre and post nights when taking a European cruise, they’re sure to take advantage.
And don’t forget to update your clients on everything they need to know about cruising, including age requirements.
The majority of cruise lines will offer travelers the option to book a pre and/or post hotel stay, especially European cruise lines as there are so many European countries that offer travelers the ability to learn more about the culture, the people, the lifestyle, etc. Be sure to have some example itineraries to show them, which should include all of the fun and exciting things they can do when taking advantage of these extended port stays.
Imagine if one of your clients wanted to take a European River cruise. What’s the likelihood that they would ever go back to the same place? Let them know that if they book some pre and/or post nights, they will enjoy a better experience overall, and get a better value for their buck.
There are so many different types of cruises available nowadays, you’re surely going to find the success you’re looking for when deciding to be a travel agent that focuses on selling cruises. There are ocean cruises, river cruises, sailing cruises, personal yacht cruises, expedition cruises and many more types of cruises travelers can choose from nowadays!
