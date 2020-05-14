Tammy Levent | May 14, 2020 6:20 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Selling to Clients Post COVID-19
Dear Tammy: Do you have advice on how to sell traveling services to my clients once we’re past the worst of this global pandemic? While I know staycations are trending right now, I also know my clients are ready to travel abroad as soon as they can.
Tammy: Great question. All agents should be focusing on how to get ready to sell to their clients post COVID-19, as all travelers are going to be more than ready to travel once the travel industry gets back on track. This makes it essential for all agents to keep up with all of the news on the topic of traveling during the current COVID-19 crisis. A shortlist of reliable links include:
My suggestion is to look for destinations that have experienced the least effects of COVID-19. These destinations should be focused on, as travelers are more likely to travel to a destination that has not been designated as a coronavirus hotspot. Now that many countries are beginning to be more lenient with their traveling restrictions, finding out more about these particular areas should be a focus at this time.
Also, be sure to pay attention to destinations that currently don’t have any quarantine restrictions in place. Travelers need to know that where they are going is at 100 percent when it comes to safe traveling. Understand that at this time, most popular travel destinations are figuring out how to balance safety and the need for tourism, as many countries rely on tourism to support their economy.
My thoughts are that the Caribbean will probably be open to travelers before Europe. For example, while places like Greece, Italy and Spain are slowly lifting their restrictions, traveling to these places from outside the European Union is still banned. As of last week, the Caribbean began to ease its restrictions and is now focused on gradually reopening its economy.
Australia may take longer than we all may think, even though they recently announced a three-stage plan to reopen their borders. Nearby New Zealand is also currently considering reducing its quarantine to level 2, which means that residents can once again start returning to their normal lives, as long as they are sure to practice social distancing.
COVID-19 has, for the most part, brought travel and tourism to a temporary halt, which will change the way we travel. Since no one knows exactly how long the travel industry will be affected, we need to do our best as travel agents to guide our clients in the right direction. In the meantime, be sure to do your best to get new bookings.
