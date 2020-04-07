Tammy Levent | April 07, 2020 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: The Staycation
Dear Tammy: Are travelers still choosing to take staycations?
Tammy: Great question! Staycations are a type of vacation in which vacationers stay home vs. traveling to another destination. Some people live such busy lives that a home-based vacation sounds like the perfect vacation to them, as they want to relax vs. having to go through all of the motions required to travel to another location. Part of a staycation usually involves traveling short distances to participate in local activities.
Other staycation options include staying at a local hotel, a local camping site, and even swapping residences with another homeowner. However, these are not viable options at this time due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
When it comes to how popular staycations are these days, many travelers are still choosing to take a staycation. In fact, staycations were trending in 2019, and are currently still trending for the 2020 year. Even spring breakers are opting for staycations, as vacationing at home is a better choice than no vacation at all. Families who planned a road trip are also choosing to spend this year’s vacation at home.
This is an especially important trend right now since the current pandemic is requiring people to stay at home, making this vacation choice a potentially good one for travel agents to focus on right now, as well as for the rest of the year.
Since so many travelers are now looking into their staycation options, agents are encouraged to learn more about this travel option so they can determine whether this is a travel option they want to offer. For those who do, they’ll need to explore their clients' locations for things to see and do. Examples include visiting museums, local landmarks, and making reservations for bucket-list restaurants.
Agents are also encouraged to keep in close touch with their clients, as once this pandemic is over, they're sure to want to plan a vacation to get a break from their locality! I suggest offering them a price match guarantee, as this often leads to an increase in business.
Since current social distancing requirements may prevent vacationers’ ability to go to certain places, agents may need to be a little creative. Offering clients virtual online tours is a great idea as this isn’t only educational, but they may also help them plan their next vacation.
