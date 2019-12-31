Tammy Levent | December 31, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Agent to Agent: Why You Should Offer Your Clients a Price Match Guarantee
Dear Tammy: Should I offer my clients a price match guarantee?
Tammy: Yes, you should offer your clients a price match guarantee. In order for you to successfully compete with your competition, there's one thing that absolutely has to happen! You have to offer a price match guarantee. The fact that you are always competing with online agencies and agents means you have to do what’s necessary to make sure you stay in business.
When you offer this guarantee, you're doing what’s necessary so you can actually compete with them. If you don’t, then you'll likely lose a lot of business as most travelers are looking for ways to save money. You may even be able to beat their rates! When you do offer a guarantee, you’ll likely see an increase in your business. I know this because my agency can beat competitor rates, every single time.
You have to remember that when many online travel agencies and agents first started, they grabbed everyone’s attention by offering their low rates. It’s once they got everyone’s attention, and business, that they started charging their clients more money. If you want to compete in this industry and expect to succeed, you really have to play and work just like them. This is why you have to always keep a close eye on your competition.
In order for you to be able to be and stay competitive in the travel industry, you have to make sure that the vendors that you are working with also have a price match guarantee. This is a good idea because this way you're sure to not be out any money, and can still make your commissions so you can continue to compete with any online agencies or agents.
Understand that the difference between you and the big online agencies is that you can provide your clients with the excellent customer service the high majority of today’s travelers are looking for, and they don't. When you learn how to treat your clients right, they will surely come back to you time and time again when they're in need of any traveling services.
You can also improve your customer service by offering your clients exceptional services. Ideas include using personalized marketing tactics, using real-time social media platforms, offering special deals to your loyal clients and making it easy for them to make both online and mobile payments.
More by Tammy Levent
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS