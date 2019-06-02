Eric Bowman | June 02, 2019 1:37 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Experiencing New Things in a Familiar Place
If you love to travel, chances are you have a favorite destination you’ve frequently visited. A go-to happy place, if you will.
But how often do you do the same thing over and over each time you visit?
Sure, there’s nothing wrong with hitting the same beach time and time again, staying at the same resort, visiting the same attractions or eating at the same restaurant. After all, there’s a reason you fell in love with the destination. You want that familiarity because it can be so therapeutic to be in your happy place and away from the stress of everyday life.
However, if you’re one to re-visit a city, town or even country, it’s imperative you try something new. It can be scary at times but stepping out of your comfort zone during your travels has the power to change you.
Find new ways to fall in love with your favorite place all over again. It may mean you don’t get to do something you’re used to doing, but it could lead so many new wonders.
This past weekend, my wife and I visited Asheville, North Carolina. Driving up, we realized this is our third straight year with a weekend getaway to what is becoming a booming destination and one we always wish we had more time to visit.
This time, however, we didn’t get to hit up our favorite breweries but instead focused the trip around the iconic Biltmore Estate. We had never been as a couple and neither of us had stayed on the property before. Experiencing the rooftop tour together and walking around just a few of the 8,000 acres is something we’ll never forget.
Growing up, my family had a timeshare in Orlando, Florida. We would travel to other places from time to time, mostly to see family, but Orlando was our go-to summer getaway. A theme park was always on the agenda, as well as a day trip out to a nearby beach. But my parents made sure we didn’t visit the same beach and we did our best to rotate on theme parks. (Rest in peace Wet N’ Wild!)
I’m forever grateful my parents had us doing different things on vacation, even if we did go to the same place year after year.
Experiencing something new doesn’t have to be limited to your vacations either. You can travel within your own state and see and do plenty of things you’ve never done before.
The staycation is a wonderful thing, and it doesn’t even have to be for a prolonged period of time either like a traditional vacation. You can spend a weekend or just a day exploring something new in the closest big city near you or venturing out to that vibrant small town that continues to gain buzz.
No matter where or how you travel, don’t afraid to do something you’ve never done before. There’s power in travel. How will you harness it?
