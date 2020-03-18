Codie Liermann | March 18, 2020 6:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Don’t Cancel, Change Dates
Travelers all around the United States were preparing for epic spring break trips just a few weeks ago. They were buying new outfits, loading up on sunblock and packing their bags for their upcoming vacations.
All of that has drastically changed over the past couple of weeks.
Some people were able to depart on earlier scheduled trips just to come home to uncertain times while being told to stay home for two weeks before going back to school or work, but several people have had to change plans completely.
If you’re in the process of altering your vacation plans, I’d urge you to change your travel dates instead of canceling the entire trip.
Many airlines and travel companies are issuing waiver codes to allow travelers to change dates at no cost. Travel agents around the country are working extensively to help their clients change plans to avoid mayhem.
If you have available dates in the summer or further out even, consider swapping your vacation to those days instead of canceling your trip completely.
Travel companies, in addition to several other types of companies, are feeling the sting of the coronavirus outbreak in one way or another.
Being able to see future reservations on the books may help keep these travel companies in business.
Your travel agent will be able to walk you through your options to come up with the best solution for you, and this may end up being different for everyone depending on the type of trip booked.
If you did not work with a travel agent for your spring break vacation, it may be a good idea to find a trusted travel agent to work with in the future.
No matter how you end up handling your current vacation, be sure to continue thinking about your future trips. According to travel expert Samantha Brown, “simply the act of PLANNING travel puts us in the same psychological happy place as BEING in a destination.”
If changing dates isn’t possible for you, continue dreaming about and planning future trips in order to help support travel companies around the world during this unforeseen time.
