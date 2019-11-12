Codie Liermann | November 12, 2019 5:15 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Get to Know Your BDMs
When travel agents are busy researching trip details and booking extensive vacations, it’s not always their top priority to grow relationships with business development managers (BDMs).
However, BDMs are important people to be familiar with. If you’re a travel agent, consider making it a priority to meet and grow relationships with the BDMs of various companies you work with, especially companies that you work with on a regular basis.
Michelle Payette, Playa Hotels and Resorts Business Development Manager – Midwest, worked as a travel agent before becoming a BDM, so she knows the importance of this relationship.
"As an agent, I would only work with brands that I had a preexisting relationship with, who employed BDM’s that I trusted and knew would be responsive. Now that I’m on the other side of the business, I put the same emphasis on my agents with a keen dedication to helping them grow their business,” she said.
A BDM is a go-to person if an issue arises with a client's vacation. It’s not always easy for travel agents to find the best person to talk to when a crisis occurs, so contacting BDMs is sometimes the quickest route. They can either assist with the issue or connect you with someone who can help.
In addition to helping with issues in a timely manner, they’ll also provide you with the latest updates. Whether they work with a cruise line, a hotel chain or a tour operator, a BDM will keep you up to date with the latest announcements, changes and promotions.
Most will agree that one of the best perks of working as a travel agent is getting to travel on FAM trips. In order to go on a FAM trip, you usually need to either be invited or apply. Having a strong relationship with your BDMs means you might be one of the first ones that pops into their minds when they are planning a FAM trip.
Another benefit of getting to know your BDMs is that you have someone to partner with for various events. Whether you’re hosting an event for clients at your agency or working at a trade show to get in front of new audiences, BDMs can assist with things such as marketing materials and presentations.
Payette explained that her responsibility as a BDM is to ensure travel agents have everything they need to be successful.
She shared with TravelPulse, “As the face of our company, it is our responsibility to ensure the agent community has first-hand, working knowledge of our resorts and are aware of the variety of programs we offer that benefit them as well as their clients. From supporting soon-to-be brides to making sure agents are enrolled in our numerous marketing programs, we’re dedicated to providing the tools agents need to sell our brand and give them the confidence that we are there to help them succeed!”
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS