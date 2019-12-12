Codie Liermann | December 12, 2019 7:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Taking Time Off During the Holidays
The holiday season often comes with an additional level of busyness to a travel agent’s already hectic schedule. In addition to the usual workload, clients are hoping to find last-minute vacations during their time off around Christmas and New Year's Eve, and families want to gift their children with winter getaways.
You might end up working longer hours to get everyone taken care of, and you might even consider working right through your days off. However, it’s important for you to take time off during the holiday season, just as everyone else does.
In order to not feel overwhelmed and to fully enjoy your hard-earned time off, there are a few steps you can take. This way, you’ll be able to take in the time relaxing with family and friends, and you won’t have to worry about pulling up your work email every hour.
Ashley Sodano, Travel Consultant at Liberty Woodbridge, believes that communication is the key to not only building relationships with clients and proving to them that you are reliable but also to getting repeat business. She says that it’s never too early to let clients know when you’ll be out of the office.
“Whether clients are at the inquiring stage or already have a trip booked, I send an email blast to all stating the dates I will be out of office. At that time, it gives the clients the opportunity to reach out with any questions or concerns,” Sodano explains.
Giving your clients a heads up provides them with time to get in touch with you should they need anything prior to your time off. You’ll have the peace of mind to enjoy your days off knowing everything is taken care of without any daunting, unfinished tasks weighing you down.
In the event that all of the agents in your office are off for a holiday, you’ll want to make sure clients have access to assistance if an unplanned interruption arises.
One way you can ensure coverage for a vacation gone wrong by is having a designated on-call agent—divvy up the holidays so each agent can enjoy time away from the office while their clients are still in good hands.
Another option that works for many agencies is hiring a 24-hour service that your clients can have access to if something should come up while your agency is closed.
Sodano states, “In the emails and travel documents, I always highlight my agencies phone number and our 24/7 travel support team in case of an emergency before or after business hours.”
Another important contact to point out to your clients is their travel insurance provider. In many cases, travelers can contact the insurance company directly if need be.
All in all, being caught up and organized with your work is going to play a huge role in being able to relax during your time off. Finish up that to-do list, ensure your clients are aware of your upcoming absence and finalize any reservations that need attention.
Taking time off during the holidays is crucial, and you’ll want to enjoy quality time to yourself and reconnecting with your family in order to recharge for your next day back at work.
