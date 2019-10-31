Codie Liermann | October 31, 2019 2:58 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: The Importance of Traveling to New Destinations
Travel agents tend to have a wide range of destinations that they have traveled to throughout the years, and it’s not uncommon to have favorites. Slowly, though, the new destinations become few and far between, and agents find themselves going back and forth to their favorite spots.
However, it’s important for travel agents to continue traveling to new destinations. There is nothing wrong with taking the same vacations to the places you love but be sure to plan a trip now and then to someplace new—it’s part of your job after all.
If you usually travel to international countries, consider choosing a domestic location to explore. Sometimes the best places are right in your back yard. Or if all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean are usually your go-to trip, consider planning a tour in Europe or Asia to open your eyes to other parts of the world that your clients may want to see.
Traveling to new destinations will allow you to stay relevant and in the know of what’s going on in various places around the world.
If there’s a hot new travel destination on the horizon or a place your clients can’t stop talking about, it’s probably a good idea for you to go check it out. Experiencing the destination for yourself will make it a lot easier to sell to your clients when they begin requesting itineraries to this area.
After traveling to the same place over and over again, there is really no challenge. Exploring new destinations allows you to experience new airports, forms of transportation, culture, climate, languages and the list goes on.
This puts you back in the position your first-time clients are currently in, and you’ll be able to relate better to their needs. During your experience, you might be reminded of an important tip to share with clients traveling to a new place for the first time.
No matter how many destinations a person has under their belt, it’s hard not to feel that excitement build up as a new trip gets closer. Discovering new places will continue to give you a renewed zest for travel. You’ll get home feeling refreshed, full of life and excited to plan a similar vacation for your next client.
This also includes traveling with new tour operators, cruise lines and resorts. If there is a cruise line out there you don’t think you’ll enjoy as much as the one you usually take, give it a try. It might surprise you.
Likewise, challenge yourself to stay somewhere new instead of the usual resort chain you always stay with. This will help broaden your knowledge to be able to suggest specific properties that might work best for certain clients.
Continue to make traveling to new destinations a priority, and you’ll be sure to stay ahead of the game.
