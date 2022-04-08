Scott Hartbeck | April 07, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Eye on Europe: What You Need to Know About Norway Travel
Did you know that there are well over 1,500 fjords lining Norway's fantastic coastline or that this Scandinavian nation should be on the radar of all traveling chocolate lovers?
Or how about the fact that any visitor who happens to be in Norway on May 17th will be in for an unforgettable day of traditional fun?
Learn the details on all those things and much, more about this unique European nation in this interview with David DiGregorio, Head of North American Travel Trade Relations for Visit Norway.
Scott Hartbeck (SH): What makes Norway special compared to other European destinations?
David DiGregorio (DD): All destinations have something special to offer but you won't find Norway's mix of mountains, glaciers and deep coastal fjords anywhere else. Norway is also leading the charge when it comes to sustainable tourism creating a national sustainable strategy that encourages businesses to actually improve their products, and their bottom lines, in a way that not only helps our environment and communities, but also creates experiences for travelers that are actually better than they otherwise would be.
SH: What surprises travelers the most about Norway?
DD: I think Norway's sheer size and the vast differences in experiences from South to North. Southern Norway is very different from Northern Norway, especially depending on the season. Visitors to Norway should always consider seasonality and geography within Norway when they make their plans. Especially if they are looking to experience the Northern Lights or Norway's many outdoor nature-based activities.
SH: Let's say I have 10 days to see the best of Norway. How would you recommend I spend those days?
DD: With 10 days you could definitely experience a few very different places within Norway. I would suggest starting in Bergen (taking advantage of the new service from New York-Newark on United Airlines) and using this as your gateway to the fjords. Make your way from Bergen into the Sognefjord via ferries and down to Flåm before continuing by train to Oslo. After a couple of days exploring Oslo, hop a flight to Tromsø, the capital of Northern Norway, and experience a different side of Norway which may include the Northern Lights in the winter, or the Midnight Sun in the summer.
SH: What's the one Norweigan food item I'll probably miss the most after my trip ends? Any drinks?
DD: It could certainly be the fresh seafood as that's hard to beat anywhere else. Drink-wise, Norway has some of the best apple juice and cider on the planet. But I'd have to say the chocolate. Norway doesn't get nearly enough attention for the quality of its chocolate, which I firmly believe is the best in the world. Be sure to stock up at duty-free on your way home!
SH: I've heard that Norway throws one of Europe's best parties on May 17th each year during its Constitution Day celebrations. Is it safe to assume that this would also be a fantastic time to visit?
DD: Absolutely! You won't find a better time to visit Norway if you are interested in seeing the country come together in celebration and national pride. It's custom for Norwegians to wear their traditional "bunad", or traditional dress, on 17 May. And from the biggest cities to the smallest towns, everyone is partying in celebration of what it means to be Norwegian.
SH: Let's say I'm a traveler who, unfortunately, only has time to visit one place. What destination has the best chance of offering me "the best of Norway" in one spot?
DD: Norway is a big country with a dynamic tourist offering so there is certainly no one spot I would consider the "best". However, most visitors are drawn to the Fjord Norway region in the western part of the country, in particular the well-known Sognefjord - known as the "King of the Fjords". This region is easily explored from both Oslo and Bergen and can be easily experienced through the famous "Norway in a Nutshell" program.
SH: From the "only in Norway" department ... is there a fjord that you think gets overlooked too often by travelers that deserves more attention?
DD: Norway has over 1,700 named fjords but by far the most popular for visitors are the Sognefjord, Geirangerfjord and Hardangerfjord - which are all in the Fjord Norway region. For those willing to go a bit further afield however and travel to Norway's magnificent North, the Trollfjord, located within the Lofoten Islands, is truly special. Those traveling aboard the Hurtigruten coastal ships will get to experience the fjord first-hand.
SH: Imagine I'm in the middle of my trip to Norway, the sun has just popped out and it's a glorious day. What would be the best way to spend a few hours enjoying the day like a local?
DD: What you do exactly may vary wildly depending on where in the country you are and what season it is. But one universal way to enjoy Norway like the locals is to get out and participate in nature. Norway is "powered by Nature" and even our major cities, like Oslo and Bergen, are built around the premise of being in close proximity to nature at all times. So get outside for a hike, grab a kayak, strap on some skies, get on a boat or find a bicycle and experience what makes Norway so special.
SH: Last but not least, what's the best way to make your dollar go further in Norway?
DD: Norway is not as expensive as you might think. One way you'll see this is to take advantage of the country's world-class transportation infrastructure. Instead of hiring a car and driver to take you from point A to B, make use of Norway's incredible transport system encompassing ferries, trains, trams and buses. Prices are reasonable, signs are in English and you'll find everything works well, moves quickly, and arrives on time - even when connecting to our neighbors like Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
