Janeen Christoff | November 20, 2020 5:27 PM ET
Holidays at Downtown Disney District
Disneyland Resort has opened up Buena Vista Street, extending the shopping and dining experience from the Downtown Disney District to the Disney California Adventure park’s main thoroughfare.
The added shopping and dining opened to the public on November 19, and my family and I went to see what it was like.
The Downtown Disney District is full of festive decor and the shops are filled with holiday goods and exciting new products. While still enjoyable, the shopping experience is definitely different and, at times, cumbersome but a visit is worth it and does provide Disney-lovers a solid dose of the Disney magic they have enjoyed in the past.
Downtown Disney has been open for a while, and safety protocols have been perfected ahead of the holiday season. We breezed through the security checkpoint and temperature checks. There are plenty of hand sanitizer stations, and signage helps guests maintain social distancing without being intrusive. Everyone wore masks without complaint.
Since the pandemic began, we’ve dined at Downtown Disney twice at Naples and Tortilla Jos. Both times staff at restaurants were helpful, friendly and provided excellent service. Last night, at Tortilla Jos, we sat by a fountain and the ducks put on quite a show. It was one of the most enjoyable dinners we have had since the pandemic began with lots of giggles.
Unfortunately, we weren’t aware that Buena Vista street would be closed to visitors an hour earlier than the rest of the shops. I, wrongly, thought guests could walk down the street and take pictures and enjoy the area without waiting in line. But there is a queue to access the street, and visitors should note that they need to be in line well in advance of closing if they want to access anything on Buena Vista Street.
Shopping has also changed, but is still a lot of fun. All the stores have capacity limits and there are lines. Disneyland has done a great job with mobile wait lists so guests can maximize their visit. Guests join a mobile list and receive a text when it’s their turn to enter the shop. This is great for smaller stores such as Disney Home.
World of Disney, by far the largest store, often has a line, but each time we have visited, the line has moved quickly, and we have not waited more than 10-15 minutes to get in.
One thing that the resort does need to work on is clarity for visitors. We had no idea we would have to wait in line to access Buena Vista Street or that the line would be cut off early and it was the sole purpose of our visit. We also waited for 15 minutes to enter Disney Home, were told that we would be going in momentarily only to have another employee say that we would not be allowed to go in at all and that the store was closing. It was frustrating and something that I hadn’t experienced at a Disney resort where I have always felt like employees have gone the extra mile for guests.
Visitors should be prepared for changes and frustrations having to do with the coronavirus pandemic, however, most safety measures do not minimize the experience and, if you are craving a dose of the Disney magic, you are sure to find it here.
More California
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS