Codie Liermann | April 08, 2020 5:00 PM ET
How the Travel Industry Has Stepped Up to Help
The travel industry has always been known for helping—helping people get from one place to another, helping families celebrate holiday trips together and helping solo travelers free their minds of everyday stress. For many people, traveling is therapy.
Over the past few weeks, several travel companies have been stripped of their abilities to help travelers accomplish these things due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise lines have had to cancel sailings, airlines’ flight schedules have been significantly reduced and many hotels have had to close.
Although these companies are enduring hardships, they’ve still managed to eagerly lend a hand to those in need during this uncertain time—which comes as no surprise, since the travel industry is constantly focused on bringing people together and helping wherever needed.
As far as vacations go, cruise lines have modified cancellation and rebooking policies in order for cruisers to have a stress-free experience. Airlines also generously waived change and cancellation fees for travelers who are choosing not to fly. Travel advisors especially are working tirelessly with clients to find alternative dates for future vacations or obtain refunds.
But the assistance goes even further than helping the travelers who were scheduled for vacations. Several travel companies are stepping up to help in any way they can. Many hotels and resorts around the world have graciously offered up rooms for patients to use for quarantining, and airlines are flying medical volunteers to areas in need free of charge.
The Carnival Corporation even provided its fleet for local governments to use as temporary hospitals, and this includes crew members offering their assistance as well.
This goes to show that in a time of chaos and uncertainty, the travel industry is able to keep calm, stand strong and lend a helping hand to those in need. Travel companies are stepping up to the plate, and we should all keep this in mind when the time comes to travel again.
There is a travel comeback on the horizon, and the travel industry will need our support to get back on its feet. First and foremost, make sure to find a travel agent if you don’t already have one. Agents have shown what they are capable of during this dire time, and it’s important to support them.
Other ways to help support the industry include booking a trip as soon it’s safe to travel, generously tipping service workers and sharing travel photos on social media to boost destination and supplier awareness.
A recent survey showed pent-up demand for travel is continuing to grow among Americans. The stay at home orders across the United States have both new and veteran travelers anxious to get back out in the world.
The best thing to do now is stay safe at home, but when the time comes, let’s remember to support the travel industry just as the travel industry has supported others in this time of need.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS