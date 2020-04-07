How Suppliers Are Preparing for the Travel Comeback
Travel Agent Claudette Covey April 07, 2020
In preparation for the recovery of the travel industry once the coronavirus is surpassed, suppliers are debuting an array of incentives and special offers to help agents jumpstart their sales.
“What we have really been seeing from suppliers is their flexibility with policies, and adding incentives to get clients to go for future travel credits instead of canceling everything outright for a refund,” said Hannah Nowicki of Sunset Travel & Cruise. “For example, many large suppliers are offering vouchers for 125 percent of the trip cost for future travel. Cruise lines are also doing the same with incentivizing additional onboard credits.”
She noted that she is also “seeing extended ‘travel dates’ offered by suppliers. Many are now offering December 2021 as the expiration for future travel credits. This is huge,” she said. “Incentivizing these future travel credits for clients not only helps them with extra perks, but it also protects our commission. It really is a win-win all around.”
“The ‘battle cry’ of all cruise lines is under the generic umbrella of ‘Cruising With Confidence,’” said James Ferguson of Travel Edge, adding that in some cases lines are 50 percent off the cruise fare for the second guest.”
Claire Schoeder of Elevations Travel added: “Vendors are also providing webinars and online training about products to recommend once the pandemic subsides.”
Here is a handful of supplier offers that have been recently unveiled:
Playa Hotels & Resorts introduced a “Once-In-A-Lifetime-Savings” plan, which provides access to the company’s lowest-ever rates with a 100 percent refund cancellation window.
Vacationers who canceled stays at the Curacao Marriott Beach due to the coronavirus can rebook with such perks as $100 food-and-beverage credits and complimentary cancellations up to 24 hours before arrival.
As reported, Regency Seven Seas Cruises debuted “Regent Reassurance” for trips scheduled now through September 30, 2020. Travelers who have paid in full have the option to cancel up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit, which can be applied to any new booking within one year on any future Regent voyage sailing between now and December 31, 2022.
AmaWaterways unveiled “Travel Waiver Plus, which provides cancellations for any reason and includes future cruise credits covering cancellation penalties.
Crystal implemented a temporary cancellation policy that enables guests to cancel up to seven days prior to sailing, along with 100 percent future cruise credit on its ocean, river, yacht and expedition sailings.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS