Codie Liermann | August 20, 2021 6:00 AM ET
How You Can Urge Clients To Book Winter Trips Now
The summer months always seem to fly by, especially for people living in states where the weather is cold for the majority of the year. For people in these areas, being outside and enjoying every ounce of sunshine and warmth is usually key in the summer. However, it’s not a bad idea to start thinking about a winter vacation.
Travel advisors know how it goes – their clients wait until the last minute to book a trip only to be met with limited availability and high price tags. This often leads to a lot of back and forth and sometimes even losing the booking completely if everything is out of their price range.
This year, travelers may have chosen to take their trips at different times than usual depending on when they were comfortable venturing out again, but the approaching fall holidays and the winter season are sure to still see the typically high traffic.
Therefore, it’s important to urge your clients to book their winter trips now, before the summer ends. You’ll be doing them a huge favor in the long run.
One simple way to do so is by checking in with your clients via a phone call. If there is a certain time in the winter they usually travel, let them know you’re checking in to see if they’d like to get their annual vacation booked. They will probably feel touched that you even thought to reach out to them.
Another way that is sure to entice a few clients to book a winter reservation is by sharing a deal. You can either send a promotion to specific clients via email or create a social media post or mailing. Each travel advisor may have a different marketing tactic based on what their clientele responds to best.
Travel advisors can also encourage clients to book reservations through a personal testament. Do you have a trip booked yourself? If so, share this with your clients and let them know how good it feels to have something for your family to look forward to this winter. This may spark the idea that they should also get their winter trip booked and out of the way.
Although certain deals may come along over the fall, for the most part, prices will go up. Your clients will feel so relieved to get their winter vacations on the books – they’ll have one less thing to do over the busy holiday season.
