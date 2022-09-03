Rich Thomaselli | September 03, 2022 3:34 PM ET
Is it Time for Disney World to Consider an All-Inclusive Option?
Breaking News: Walt Disney World is expensive.
That’s not exactly a scoop of epic proportion, we admit. WDW is pricey. We all know that.
Park passes, on-premises hotels, food, extras … it adds up. Like, in a hurry.
The demand apparently is still there, especially now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted and travel is encouraged. But to me, it still begs a question: Should Disney introduce an all-inclusive or pay-one-price option into its pricing structure?
Look, the Walt Disney Company is such a behemoth and has its tentacles in just about every aspect of entertainment. But it’s a trickledown effect for the consumer. Maybe you don’t like Disney’s streaming services … but you’re paying for it. Maybe you like the streaming service but you aren’t a fan of going to the theme parks … but you’re paying for it. Maybe you like the theme parks but see no need for merchandise … but you’re still paying for it.
Last month, CEO Bob Chapek said in a CNBC interview that there will be a price increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, a bump that could also spill over to the theme park admissions. Last week, it was reported that Disney is considering a membership program that would offer discounts and perks for combining streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise purchases.
A bundle, if you will, although a Disney executive likened the potential membership program to an Amazon Prime membership.
Disney doesn’t lack for innovative ideas so I am surprised that the concept of an all-inclusive or POP ticket never materialized. Oh, different versions of it have cropped up here and there, especially with the dining cards. Now imagine if WDW put everything under one price – admission tickets, lodging, dining, lightning lane passes, and other special perks. I’m quite confident in saying that a true all-inclusive Disney experience, especially if marketed well, would do amazing business.
Even if the total package price was no different than forking over your credit card for the current a la carte services.
In some ways, it could also be comparable to the benefits and discount that Florida residents receive simply for living in the state of Florida. Disney has economists and finance people and, well, anybody who knows how to use a calculator, then can figure out what the average cost of a family of four would be under an all-inclusive pass vs. what it is now to purchase individually.
To me, there’s something to be said for not having to constantly dip into my pocket for every nickel and dime. Trust me, cruise lines and resorts have this down to a science. Nobody is gaming the system for an all-inclusive pricing. For every person that would go over-budget on food, for instance, there’s another person that doesn’t even come close to eating whatever amount is calculated into the pricing.
Disney World and Disneyland are all about families. And families would love this. It’s easy, convenient, and you know up front that save for any alcohol and merchandise that you’ve basically pre-paid for your trip. There are no surprised. And quite often, there are indeed discounts for going all-inclusive. Disney could even make it a tiered system, not unlike what it does with some of its pricing now and something similar to what airlines do. Want a better seat? Pay more money.
It might not be the end-all solution for WDW, but it could be yet another way to entice more people to visit.
