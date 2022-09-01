Last updated: 09:02 AM ET, Thu September 01 2022

Disney to Reportedly Launch Membership Program for Theme Parks, Resorts, More

Entertainment Donald Wood September 01, 2022

Disney World.
Disney World characters. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly considering a membership program that would offer discounts and perks for combining streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise purchases.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Disney executives are working on a program similar to Amazon Prime, which is in the early stages of development. Sources said it remained unclear how much the service would cost or when it would debut to the public.

The company would use the membership program to increase customer spending on its products and services, as well as provide access to information about consumer preferences.

A Disney spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that “a membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored.”

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed during a second-quarter earnings report that strong theme park demand helped the company’s increase in profitability. Theme Park revenue totaled $21.5 billion, increasing 26 percent from the previous year and avoiding the downturn in consumer spending predicted by experts.

Last week, Disney World announced several updates to its Disney Park Pass reservation system designed to streamline the booking process. The changes allow travelers visiting the theme park to modify their reservations, including dates, park and party members (subject to availability), rather than having to cancel and re-book.

