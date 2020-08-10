Claudette Covey | August 10, 2020 6:24 PM ET
Put Your Mask On!
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned me into a monster, of sorts. As someone with poor impulse control, to begin with, I’ve been finding it extraordinarily difficult to edit what I say when confronted with people who are not wearing masks in public spaces.
In New York state, where I live, it is mandatory for people to wear them. Although most people do, there is a handful who choose not to – and that drives me insane.
Just the other day, I noticed a man behind me in a convenience store line was not wearing a mask. I looked a second time, and he said, “I don’t think we know each other, so why are you looking at me?”
To which I responded, “Could it be that I'm just a little paranoid because you’re not wearing a mask?” (There was a little more to what I said, but it wasn’t rated G or even PG13. So we’ll leave that out.)
I left the store before he had time to react.
Here’s the deal: I just don’t get it why people feel it’s okay to go mask-less. Thankfully, many destinations are being vigilant about getting both locals and visitors to wear them.
As a case in point, during an NYC & Company webinar, Director of Tourism Development John Marshall told travel advisors that when entering businesses in the city, their clients should be prepared to wear masks or have their temperatures checked – or both. “These are non-negotiable requirements and exceptions will not be made,” he said.
Such requirements are invariably why New York City is experiencing an overall drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Marshall noted that as of Aug. 4, there were 564 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York City, down from over 12,000 in early April.
Simply put, the sooner everyone is on board with erring on the side of safety, the sooner the travel industry will be up and running once again. It’s at least a step in the right direction.
