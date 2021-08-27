Janeen Christoff | August 27, 2021 1:37 PM ET
Royal Dining Adventure and More Return to Disneyland
Disneyland is feeling more magical than ever these days. A new land, the return of fun experiences and the debut of its new annual pass program are all making the park even more exciting.
Disneyland capped off World Princess Week with the reopening of its Princess Breakfast Adventure at Napa Rose, something I was able to enjoy with my daughter on opening day. The immersive experience provides families with an enchanting dining adventure that blends delicious food with a beautiful setting and a princess meet and greet that makes everyone feel like royalty.
The experience, which will once again be offered daily, is just enough over-the-top to help even the most grounded adults feel the magic. The experience began with the first princess meet and greet. While we waited to be seated, we chit-chatted with Pocahontas. After we were seated, we ordered the most magical drinks we have ever had—the Bubblingly Fragrant is a must. Then our tower of appetizers arrived with a mix of kid-friendly treats and adventurous eats such as beignets and ham and cheese sandwiches with cranberry cream cheese as well as lobster salad crostini. That doesn't even include the bread basket with cinnamon twists, scones and muffins.
The main course is buffet-style, and visitors choose from classic breakfast items such as scrambled eggs, Mickey-shaped waffles and chicken, artisan turkey sausages as well as a rotating selection of meats, such as roasted nueske pork belly and braised short ribs. The macaroni and cheese was delicious, and, if you can, save room for the French fries—and then there's dessert.
A tasty platter arrives to cap off the dining portion of the experience. We drooled over princess cake pops, petite raspberry tarts, seashell macarons and the coolest sorbet ever with pop rocks and cotton candy that really made a firecracker in your mouth. Thankfully, guests who can't fathom eating all of their desserts don't go home empty-handed but with a box to save them for later—minus the sorbet, you should eat that first.
That's not all, however. Princesses always give gifts. Young princesses receive a special keepsake during their adventure, and the event is capped off with a stroll through the courtyard to meet more princesses. We visited with Mulan, Aurora and Rapunzel before we left and also got a keepsake photo as well as autographs.
Royal dining adventures are not all that Disney welcomed back this week, and that didn't end our day at the resort. The new annual pass program, Magic Key, also went on sale this Wednesday, and as someone lucky enough to score a key on Wednesday, we were able to make a reservation that same day for the following day and after dining went into Disney California Adventure to ride the new WEB Slingers, the Incredicoaster and more for a relaxing afternoon.
Minimal crowds, short wait times and the ability to once again come and go at the park was something that we had missed over the last two years, and it felt good to be able to enjoy these benefits of living so close to the parks once again. Making a reservation with the new Magic Key was seamless. We were able to breeze in and out of the parks once again.
For those curious, visitors with keys should make an advance reservation before they arrive. It can be done through the app. Make sure to select the parks that you want to visit before you go. We selected only California Adventure because we had limited time. While Magic Keys are park hoppers, you still select your main park for the day that you are visiting and the second park, and park hopping only happens after 1 p.m.
With even more magical adventures on the way, I'm sure that we will be putting these Magic Keys to good use.
