Tammy Levent | November 24, 2021 6:00 PM ET
Travel Advisors Can Take Note of These Trends Among Luxury Travelers
After many years of being a travel agent, I know that many travelers base their traveling decisions on current travel trends. As high-end luxury travel is currently trending for 2022, many travelers are now searching for extravagant personalized experiences. They're looking forward to enjoying the exclusive and unique encounters that luxury travel brings.
Luxury travel trends for 2022 include more experiences, higher budgets, longer stays, more families, self-exploration, renting local transportation and taking creative tours.
High-End Luxury Travel Trends in 2022
Today's high-end luxury traveler wants more experiences. They're setting higher budgets than ever before, resulting in longer stays. Many luxury travelers are booking a minimum two-week stay, with others choosing to book a full month. Longer stays are a trend that came about due to the confinement so many of us had to undergo during 2020 and 2021. New work flexibility guidelines make this trend one that’s sure to be ongoing.
More families are choosing to book a luxury vacation. Household mixing limits and various travel restrictions have kept many families apart over the past couple of years. Now families are looking to spend quality time together in a luxury vacation setting. Those who have added luxury traveling to their bucket list are also taking action by booking a high-end luxury vacation for 2022.
Luxury travelers are choosing extravagant apartments, elaborate hotels and all-inclusive villas. Their focus is on the most comfortable accommodations and having access to the best views. Some luxury travelers are looking to relax and explore all their particular destination has to offer, with many also focusing on self-exploration.
Egypt, Greece and Italy are favorite destinations for luxury travelers focusing on self-exploration. These luxury vacation destinations aka ancient civilizations are perfect for studying the history and archeological sites located in these countries. Top archaeological sites include Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, the Acropolis of Athens in Greece and the Colosseum in Italy.
Almost all high-end luxury travelers are choosing to rent vehicles when at their destination. They want to experience the convenience and freedom that comes with having transportation readily available. It’s also a more private way to explore a new location.
Creative tours are a huge trend right now for luxury travelers – especially for foodies, who are signing up for private culinary tours, private cooking tours and private cooking classes. From four-day culinary tours in Greece to eight-day culinary holiday extravaganzas in Italy to getting the inside scoop on the most authentic Egyptian eateries, high-end foodie tours are definitely trending for 2022.
Travel Budget, Assistance
The average budget luxury travelers are looking to spend is currently somewhere between $15,000 and $30,000. And they’re choosing quality over quantity. Due to the large budget, most clients don't want to book their high-end luxury travel vacation on their own. Since luxury travelers are currently booking their luxury trips about eight months in advance, they want assistance in planning the perfect luxury vacation.
Travel Insurance
Travel insurance is finally seeing a turnaround. More travelers than ever are purchasing travel insurance before going on vacation nowadays. Some countries have even made it mandatory for travelers to have travel insurance coverage before visiting their country. It's always best to have travel insurance and not need it than to not have travel insurance and need it.
