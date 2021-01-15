Codie Liermann | January 14, 2021 12:01 PM ET
Why 2021 Will Be the Year of the Travel Advisor
It didn’t take long for people to realize why they should have booked their vacation with a travel advisor this past spring. As the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy, uncertainty swarmed the travel industry causing airlines to cancel routes, resorts to shut down and destinations to close borders.
People spent countless hours on the phone trying to reach someone, anyone, to assist with their changing reservations. However, those who had a trip booked through a travel advisor simply called the direct line and were in contact with their agent within minutes.
Moving into 2021, travel advisors will be a vital part of the travel booking process. Of course, there are obvious reasons for working with a travel advisor – saving time and money – but this year there are even more important reasons.
The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster for the travel industry. After the initial uncertainty, the year consisted of closures, phased reopenings and endless amounts of ever-changing travel restrictions. And these restrictions aren’t the easiest to navigate. Some destinations only allow visitors from certain areas; others need a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, and certain places even require a specific type of travel insurance.
Not only do travel advisors have this knowledge at the tip of their fingers, but they are continually staying up to date with the changes. For example, the CDC’s recent announcement of requiring a negative COVID-19 test for air travelers entering the United States was enough to cause people to scramble to the phone calling their airline or resort to try and work out the details.
By the time this travel announcement reached your ears, though, agents had already advised all of their clients and provided them the necessary information or assistance if it affected their trip in any way.
Travel advisors also have direct contacts for airlines, resorts and destinations, so it doesn’t take long for them to acquire the details they need. They also ensure their clients have flexible itineraries and are covered with the best insurance plans in case an emergency presents itself.
As the turn of the year approached, I continued hearing people say, “I’m so excited for a new year.” Unfortunately, though, the start of 2021 is not going to be much different than 2020. There is still uncertainty. We are still in a pandemic. It’s still challenging to travel, but it’s doable.
Working with a travel advisor has always been the way to go, but 2020 brought this to light for many people. If you haven’t worked with an agent in the past, this year is the time to do so.
More United States
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS