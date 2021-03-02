Alex Temblador | March 02, 2021 1:00 AM ET
Why Travelers Should Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Although the travel industry adjusted during the pandemic to allow travel to continue with COVID-19 testing measures, I decided to limit my travel last year to one solo road trip. For a travel writer, one trip in a year isn’t typical but I wanted to do everything that I could to keep myself and others safe.
But things are changing. The vaccine is now available, it's increasing travel bookings, and I’m excited to say that I’m going to get my first shot of the vaccine today.
The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to our day-to-day lives are apparent. It can prevent you from contracting the virus, can protect those around you, and can lower the spread of COVID-19. Those three reasons are enough to convince me to get the vaccine, but maybe you need a few more.
Not only will the COVID-19 vaccine make traveling much easier for you, but it's also the responsible thing to do. Here's how:
1. Why ruin your trip with a hospital visit?
If I’m going to put money and time into a trip, I’m going to do everything that I can to make the travel experience run as smoothly as possible. This means packing a bag of over-the-counter medicines and following the CDC suggestions for certain shots like yellow fever or Hepatitis A – and you guessed it – getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
I’d rather not pencil in ‘hospital visit’ to my itinerary. Even if I didn't need to visit the hospital after contracting the virus, I would have to quarantine in a hotel, and the costs associated with that could be great.
Why ruin a perfectly good vacation with the possibility of getting the virus, when the vaccine would limit my chances considerably?
2. You might have to get the vaccine
The COVID-19 vaccine might be your ticket to boarding a cruise or entry into certain countries.In the boardrooms and the upper echelons of different travel industry sectors, travel leaders are deciding how and when to best implement vaccine requirements into their travel services.
Some countries, like the islands of Seychelles and Georgia, are now allowing vaccinated travelers, including Americans, to enter their countries without having to quarantine.
American Queen Steamboat Company and Crystal Cruises are requiring guests to get vaccinated, and there is an indication that other cruise lines are also considering this as a requirement.
It’s a little early to know exactly how many airlines, cruises, hotels, tour groups, or countries will require COVID-19 vaccinations, but we do know that it's being discussed and highly considered.
3. It will make traveling easier
Without the vaccine, you might be required to get tested before and after your trip and quarantine for a certain amount of time at the destination.
With the vaccine, you might get to skip the uncomfortable test or required quarantining.
4. You can travel to more places
As I mentioned, with the vaccine, you can now visit Seychelles and Georgia. Thailand is also allowing Americans with the vaccine to visit the country without quarantining.
We might expect other countries to have similar regulations when they open their borders.
For instance, Americans are currently barred from entering countries in the European Union because the U.S. is considered a high-risk country due to how many COVID-19 cases we have. When the E.U. does open to Americans again, it might only be with proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
5. Getting the vaccine will make you a responsible traveler
The most important reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine before you travel is that it’s the right thing to do.
If you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to put tour guides, hotel workers, flight attendants, and the entire travel industry workforce at risk for contracting the virus.
Additionally, you’d be protecting the people in the community in which you’re visiting. This is especially important if you’re visiting areas like New Mexico and Arizona with high indigenous populations who have been suffering greatly in the pandemic. The same can be said for the people in communities of developing countries, like Mexico or certain Caribbean islands, who do not have access to quality healthcare, hospitals, or the vaccine.
While the vaccine will make traveling easier for you, I think we should be especially mindful of this last reason. Travel is a privilege and we should do it with mindful intentions to be kind and respectful to those who live in the areas in which we are visiting. That means – protecting their health.
So get the COVID-19 vaccine, as soon as possible, and preferably before you take any trips so that you can protect yourself and others.
