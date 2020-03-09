Theresa Norton | March 09, 2020 11:23 AM ET
Yes, I’m Still Going on a Cruise
I’ve covered cruising for 25 years and have never seen the industry as battered as it is right now. Although I wouldn't tell a traveler to go or not go, I can tell you I’m planning to board a cruise ship on Thursday – even though the US State Department recommends Americans avoid cruises.
I’m writing this a day after taking the Metra train into downtown Chicago. That was almost 1½ hours each way, and the train was full. I didn’t see any warnings, nor did anyone scan me to see if I had a fever. I grabbed handrails and pushed doors open – and washed my hands when I had the opportunity.
Which is what I’ll do on Wednesday when I fly and Thursday when I board the new Seven Seas Splendor.
A few years ago, I started wiping down my tray table and armrests when I fly – the first time I did it, I felt a little foolish. But a flight attendant saw me and said, “Everyone should do that.”
For this trip, I also found in my medicine cabinet a half-used bottle of Purell that I’ll carry along, even though it expired in 2017. I thought about buying a new one, but the grocery store shelves were cleared out.
I’m trying to keep things in perspective since influenza kills more people than the coronavirus.
I do get a flu vaccine every year, but that’s the extent of it. I don’t live in fear of picking up the flu every time I go to the store, fly a plane or board a cruise ship.
I think much of the hysteria surrounding cruise ships is not fear of getting COVID-19 – it’s the fear of being stuck, as evidenced by a hospitality professor and some comments on social media. The Cruise Radio Facebook page asked its fans if they canceled or postponed a cruise.
One person said he took a cruise when the Zika virus was circulating and is now “more worried about getting quarantined than getting the virus. People are still riding on trains and planes and going to Disney and Universal Studios and other theme parks where you stand in line with a lot of other people. God always has a plan for you so all you can do is put it in his hands and hope for the best and enjoy life.”
Another saw a silver lining. He postponed a voyage “but not because of fear of the virus. I got a great deal. Full credit for my three-day cruise that I turned into a seven-day cruise because of the overall lower prices.”
I had to chuckle at this response: "May 10th out of San Juan, BRING ON THE CORONAs!"
So, I’m going and will take everyday precautions like handwashing and pushing doors open with my shoulder, much as I do anyway. I’ll let you know how it goes!
