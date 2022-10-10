Last updated: 05:08 PM ET, Mon October 10 2022

gallery icon How US Airlines Rank for Flight Delays, Cancellations

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 10, 2022

1/10
Fort Lauderdale, airport
Southwest Airlines plane at the gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (photo via Eric Bowman)

How Airlines Are Faring With Flight Disruptions

It's certainly no secret that air travel has been messy over the past year as airlines and airports continue to be plagued by crippling staffing shortages prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, some carriers have fared better than others when it comes to navigating this new normal. A recent Price4Limo study gathered a year's worth of daily flight cancellation and delay data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to determine which airlines have struggled the most to provide uninterrupted travel. Here's a look at how the nine major U.S. airlines stack up in terms of flight delays and cancellations of late.

1/10

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS