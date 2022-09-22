The Best and Worst Times To Fly This Fall
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 22, 2022
The Right and Wrong Times To Take To the Skies
The busy summer travel period is in the rearview as we move into shoulder season, an excellent time of year for travelers with above-average flexibility to save money with minimal crowds and headaches both at the airport and onboard. Although this fall is poised to present new challenges amid airline staffing shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic travelers can maximize their potential for a smooth experience by knowing when and when not to fly. Here are some of the key dates to keep in mind as you plan your autumn getaways this year.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS