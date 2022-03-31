Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu March 31 2022

gallery icon Travel Tips: The Best Time To Book Your Next Flight

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 31, 2022

1/6
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

When To Book Your Next Flight

The team of travel experts at CheapAir.com has released its 2022 Annual Airfare Study revealing the best time to book and schedule flights to net the most savings in the year ahead. CheapAir analyzed more than 917 million domestic airfares in more than 8,000 markets across the U.S. to reveal the days and months that travelers should target and avoid when it comes to both purchasing and boarding their flights. In addition to detailing the recommended prime booking window for 2022, CheapAir has gone a step further to announce the best time to book your flight depending on the season. Here's a look at the most helpful insights that travelers won't want to miss. 

1/6

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS