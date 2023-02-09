Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu February 09 2023

gallery icon 12 Latest Trends in Cruise Bookings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke February 09, 2023

1/13
Bow of cruise ship in ocean.
Bow of cruise ship in ocean. (photo via zennie / E+)

The Latest Trends in Cruise Bookings

Cruising is back nearly three years since it was shut down when the COVID-19 crisis was declared a global pandemic and social distancing became the norm. While many aspects remain the same some things have changed, at least in terms of what travelers want out of their cruise experience in 2023.

Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com recently released its monthly CruiseTrends report for February 2023, revealing the most in-demand cruise lines, ships, destinations, ports, cabin types, itinerary lengths and more across a trio of segments, including premium, luxury and river cruising. Consumers request an average of more than 25,000 cruise quotes per month via CruiseCompete so the data paints an accurate picture of what travelers are seeking out this winter.

Here are a dozen notable booking trends to be aware of this wave season.

1/13

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS