12 Latest Trends in Cruise Bookings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke February 09, 2023
The Latest Trends in Cruise Bookings
Cruising is back nearly three years since it was shut down when the COVID-19 crisis was declared a global pandemic and social distancing became the norm. While many aspects remain the same some things have changed, at least in terms of what travelers want out of their cruise experience in 2023.
Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com recently released its monthly CruiseTrends report for February 2023, revealing the most in-demand cruise lines, ships, destinations, ports, cabin types, itinerary lengths and more across a trio of segments, including premium, luxury and river cruising. Consumers request an average of more than 25,000 cruise quotes per month via CruiseCompete so the data paints an accurate picture of what travelers are seeking out this winter.
Here are a dozen notable booking trends to be aware of this wave season.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS