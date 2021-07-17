A Snapshot of Ports Visited on Celestyal Crystal’s ‘Idyllic Aegean’ Itinerary
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celestyal Cruises Claudette Covey July 17, 2021
Destination-Intensive Itineraries
Celestyal Cruises has developed a reputation for its destination-intensive itineraries, which are ideally suited for travelers interested in fully immersing themselves in the ports they visit. The line’s seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary aboard Celestyal Crystal, which resumed service in June, serves as a perfect example. Sailing roundtrip from Athens, the ship calls at the Greek ports of Patmos, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Agios Nikolaos in Crete. Celestyal offers travelers a robust roster of excursions – along with 12 percent commissions for travel advisors who book them for their clients in advance.
