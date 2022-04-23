Experiencing Extraordinary Antarctica With Atlas Ocean Voyages
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience in Antarctica
For travelers seeking a singular experience in one of the world's most elusive yet captivating destinations, it's time to set sail with Atlas Ocean Voyages aboard World Navigator and World Traveller. Guests embarking on an Antarctica expedition with Atlas Ocean Voyages are one of only 180 to experience this special small-ship, luxe-adventure travel blending exceptional service with ease.
These unique offerings from Atlas Ocean Voyages combine finely-tuned indulgence and personal discovery in one of the most remarkable destinations on the planet. Thanks to leading-edge innovation, these expedition ships can bring guests close to the icy landscapes and wildlife that Antarctica is most renowned for.
Travelers can embark on a smooth journey guilt-free as a result of Atlas Ocean Voyages' clean-burning hybrid electric-hydro propulsion and anchorless positioning systems allowing these ships to navigate not only responsibly but safely through the icy waters of the Antarctic Circle.
