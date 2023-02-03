Holland America Line Celebrates 150th Anniversary
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Claudette Covey February 03, 2023
150 Years of Cruising History with Holland America Line
Holland America Line, which has carried upward of 12 million passengers throughout its history, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on April 18, 2023. In its earlier days, the line carried approximately 2 million immigrants from Europe to the US. “We have guests sailing with us who remember coming to the States on a HAL ship when they were young, and others who can recall stories told by their grandparents who fled Europe for a better life across the Atlantic Ocean,” Holland America said.
Travelers interested in Holland America’s rich history can sign onto one of the line’s Heritage Cruises, which were designed for the company’s 150th anniversary. The Heritage Cruises include itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Australia/New Zealand, Hawaii, South America and Mexico. Here’s a look at the line’s flagships, from Rotterdam I, Holland America’s first ship, to Rotterdam VII, which entered service in 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS