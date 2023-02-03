Last updated: 01:02 PM ET, Fri February 03 2023

gallery icon Holland America Line Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Claudette Covey February 03, 2023

1/8
Holland America's Rotterdam I
An historical Holland America advertising poster featuring the original Dutch name of the company – Netherlands-American Steamship Company (NASM). (photo via Holland America Line)

150 Years of Cruising History with Holland America Line

Holland America Line, which has carried upward of 12 million passengers throughout its history, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on April 18, 2023. In its earlier days, the line carried approximately 2 million immigrants from Europe to the US. “We have guests sailing with us who remember coming to the States on a HAL ship when they were young, and others who can recall stories told by their grandparents who fled Europe for a better life across the Atlantic Ocean,” Holland America said. 

Travelers interested in Holland America’s rich history can sign onto one of the line’s Heritage Cruises, which were designed for the company’s 150th anniversary. The Heritage Cruises include itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Australia/New Zealand, Hawaii, South America and Mexico. Here’s a look at the line’s flagships, from Rotterdam I, Holland America’s first ship, to Rotterdam VII, which entered service in 2021.

1/8

Sponsored Content

For more information on Holland America Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS