Photo Tour Through AmaWaterways’ Newest Ship – AmaSiena
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lauren Bowman August 30, 2021
The Brand New AmaSiena
The AmaSiena is AmaWaterways' newest river cruise ship. With the christening ceremony occurring at the end of August 2021, the ship is currently on an itinerary heading south on the Rhine River. Designers paid extra attention to detail for the AmaSiena, making this a luxurious option for river cruising.
