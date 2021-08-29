AmaWaterways Christens New AmaSiena Ship on the Rhine River
GERMANY – Originally scheduled to debut in 2020, AmaWaterways’ newest ship, the AmaSiena was finally christened in Lahnstein, Germany on the Rhine River by Godmother Debbie Fiorino, Senior Vice President and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the push back into 2021, and mother nature altered the plans a bit with speeches taking place inside the main lounge, but the ceremony prevailed, despite the clouds, wind and looming rain.
“Today, we have a little bit of rain, but I always say when you get married and it’s raining, that actually brings really good luck, right,” Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president AmaWaterways, said. “And I know this little bit of rain will bring us lots of good luck today.”
Godmother Debbie Fiorino officially christens @AmaWaterways' new ship, the AmaSiena! pic.twitter.com/O29vEBYxPl— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) August 29, 2021
Prior to the iconic smashing of the champagne bottle on the side of the ship, Fiorino thanked her family, friends, colleagues and described what a blessing it was to be named Godmother of the AmaSiena.
“It has been an extremely challenging 18 months in the travel industry and in particular the cruise industry and I am so excited, and very emotional, to be here today sharing with you the joy of exploring the world again,” Fiorino said. “To be named a Godmother of a ship – there are truly no words that can express what an honor this is. To be named an AmaWaterways Godmother, well what comes to my mind is love, family and gratitude.”
AmaSiena features 78 staterooms and can hold up to 156 passengers. Rooms on the ship range from 155 sq. ft. to the 350 sq ft. suites. The bulk of the ship’s rooms however are the French and Outside Balcony rooms, which range from 210 sq. ft. to 235 sq. ft.
These innovative twin balconies give guests the chance to sit inside or outside to enjoy the stunning views along Europe’s gorgeous rivers.
On the christening cruise, there are just over 100 passengers onboard. All guests had to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to board the ship. This is in accordance with local laws here in Europe. Guests were also required to complete health questionaries for AmaWaterways, as well as entry forms for the Netherlands, Germany, and France.
The AmaSiena launched from Amsterdam on the afternoon of Thursday, August 26. After docking for a day in Cologne, Germany, the ship then sailed to Lahnstein, Germany for the christening ceremony. The next stops on the voyage are Rüdesheim and Ludwigshafen, Germany, Strasbourg, France, Breisach, Germany and will disembark in Basel, Switzerland.
Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways, noted that 2022 bookings look very good as of now, but as 2020 showed, we never really know what could happen.
“As long as we are here, let’s enjoy it as much as we can now,” Schreiner said.
Next up for AmaWaterways will be the first sailing of the AmaDahlia on the Nile River in Egypt next month, followed by the christening of the new AmaLucia in 2022.
Additionally, AmaWaterways plans to launch a new project with river cruises along the Magdalena River in Colombia in December 2023 in a partnership with Metropolitan Touring, a South America specialist.
