Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Fri July 29 2022

gallery icon 10 Accessible Beaches Across the US and Canada

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022

1/11
boy, wheelchair, beach, beach wheelchair
PHOTO: A boy in a wheelchair hangs out at the beach. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / ChiccoDodiFC)

These beaches are open to all!

Travelers who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues can have difficulty finding beaches to visit that are accessible for them, but that shouldn't stop them from enjoying a beach's fun atmosphere, sunny skies and gorgeous ocean (or lake!) views. These beaches offer a variety of helpful features that can make a big difference for these travelers, from beach wheelchairs to Mobi Mats, wheelchair-accessible restrooms and more. While this list is by no means exhaustive, it will hopefully inspire you to consider your next beach vacation destination! Click through this slideshow to see ten accessible beaches across the United States and Canada.

1/11

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States, Canada

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS