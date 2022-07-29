10 Accessible Beaches Across the US and Canada
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022
These beaches are open to all!
Travelers who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues can have difficulty finding beaches to visit that are accessible for them, but that shouldn't stop them from enjoying a beach's fun atmosphere, sunny skies and gorgeous ocean (or lake!) views. These beaches offer a variety of helpful features that can make a big difference for these travelers, from beach wheelchairs to Mobi Mats, wheelchair-accessible restrooms and more. While this list is by no means exhaustive, it will hopefully inspire you to consider your next beach vacation destination! Click through this slideshow to see ten accessible beaches across the United States and Canada.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States, Canada
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS