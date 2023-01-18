2023 Travel Guide to Africa
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2023
Your Guide to Traveling to Africa in 2023
A new year means new opportunities to travel, and destinations across Africa, from Egypt to Rwanda to South Africa, are becoming more popular for their cultural heritage and conservation efforts. In fact, animals are synonymous with this continent, probably moreso than any other continent in the world (except Antarctica, perhaps, because who doesn't love penguins?). Another big draw to this continent is heritage travel, especially for members of the African diaspora in the Americas.
But Africa is not only known for safaris or heritage travel anymore, but also for cruises, with lines such as AmaWaterways expanding to rivers such as the Nile in Egypt and ocean liners offering itineraries around Cape Horn, ranging from Norwegian Cruise Line to Azamara to Silversea. There has never been a better year for finding an incredible African cruise itinerary than in 2023!
Check out this slideshow to see some of the best things to do, destinations to visit and experiences that are unique to this vast continent.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Africa
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
- Atlas Ocean Voyages Offering New Epicurean Expeditions
- MSC Cruises Unveils The 'Future of Cruising' Campaign Showcasing Sustainability
- Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio Handwritten Collection
- How to Photograph Travel Experiences More Authentically
- Carnival Corporation Expands SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi Service Across Cruise Lines
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS